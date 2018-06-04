Dodgers' Alex Wood: Allows six earned runs
Wood allowed six earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across two innings Sunday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
Wood struggled with both his control and command in this short start, throwing only 33 of his 61 pitches for strikes while also leaving a fastball up in the zone that Ian Desmond was able to launch for a 459 foot two-run home run. It was the first time in four starts that Wood surrendered multiple walks and he also hit a batter with the bases loaded to bring in a run. While some of his struggles can be attributed to Coors Field, Wood has been prone to big blowups this season regardless of where the game is taking place, allowing four or more earned runs in four of his 12 starts.
