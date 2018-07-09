Dodgers' Alex Wood: Allows three runs in no-decision

Wood pitched six innings Sunday, yielding three runs on two walks and five hits while striking out four in the loss to the Angels. He also allowed a home run in the no-decision.

After falling to 1-5 on June 9, Wood had take the victory in four consecutive starts but couldn't continue the streak Sunday. Overall, he threw a pretty clean outing aside from the three-run homer from Yasiel Puig in the second inning. The left-hander will carry his 3.88 ERA into Friday's rematch with the Angels.