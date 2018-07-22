Dodgers' Alex Wood: Allows two runs in win over Brewers
Wood (6-5) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out four.
Wood got into a bit of trouble early on, allowing a pair of runs on three hits and a pair of walks in the first inning. He settled down to great effect afterward, allowing just three men to reach base over the next five frames as he notched his sixth win. This continues a strong recent run of form for Wood, who's allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight straight starts and now has six consecutive quality starts to his name. He'll look to keep it rolling next weekend against the Braves.
