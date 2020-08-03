Wood (shoulder) is feeling better and will resume baseball activities Tuesday or Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Wood has been shut down since Tuesday to allow his shoulder inflammation to subside. While a timetable for his return to game action hasn't yet been established, a better picture should come into focus once he sees how his shoulder responds to throwing. Dustin May should continue to serve as a starter in Wood's absence.
