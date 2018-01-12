Dodgers' Alex Wood: Avoids arbitration
Wood agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The lefty turned a big profit for his fantasy owners last season, going 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA and 1.06 WHIP, but he experienced a decline in fastball velocity later in the year. That adds a degree of risk heading into 2018, but Wood's skills are excellent and the team context is a big plus in his favor.
