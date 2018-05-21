Dodgers' Alex Wood: Avoids serious injury
Manager Dave Roberts stated that Wood exited Sunday's matchup against the Nationals due to cramps, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wood made it through six solid innings before having to leave the game because of cramping. This diagnosis comes as a relief for the Dodgers as he should be good to go for his next turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Leaves game with apparent injury•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Suffers tough-luck loss versus Marlins•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Gives up one run in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Will start Wednesday vs. Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Dealing with hamstring cramps•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Strikes out eight•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...