The Dodgers recalled Wood from their taxi squad Monday ahead of Game 1 of Los Angeles' NLCS matchup with the Braves, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Wood will assume the 28-man active roster spot previously being filled by infielder Gavin Lux, who was optioned in a corresponding move. During the regular season, Wood made two starts for the Dodgers, but he'll work exclusively out of the bullpen in the NLCS with Los Angeles expected to run out a four-man rotation.