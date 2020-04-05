Dodgers' Alex Wood: Changes approach to offseason
Wood emphasized strength training and conditioning less this offseason, focusing instead on his mechanics, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.
Injuries limited Wood to only seven games last season, thus reducing his need for substantial rest following the end of the campaign. He started throwing in October and spent time at Driveline Baseball in Washington, where he made four visits of three to five days each. The change in approach paid dividends for Wood this spring as he struck out seven batters in 5.2 innings and reportedly displayed increased velocity on his fastball. The southpaw is expected to start the regular season as the Dodgers' fifth starter.
