Dodgers' Alex Wood: Chased after four innings

Wood didn't factor into the decision against the Cardinals on Monday, yielding three earned runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out four and walking two in the Dodgers' 5-3 defeat.

Wood had been on a nice run of seven quality starts in his last nine outings coming into this contest, but he was given the hook after just four innings against St. Louis and couldn't put himself in line for his eighth win of the season. He'll carry a 3.60 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP through 132.1 innings into his next start, which will see him take on the Padres at home on Sunday.