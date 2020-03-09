Dodgers' Alex Wood: Confirmed as fifth starter
Wood was confirmed as the Dodgers' fifth starter by manager Dave Roberts on Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wood has recorded an ERA below 4.00 in each of his seven big-league seasons except for his injury-filled campaign with the Reds last year. Now back in Los Angeles and showcasing increased velocity in camp following an offseason trip to Driveline Baseball, the lefty could be a great value this draft season, though health remains a concern. The Dodgers are deep in rotation options as usual and may seek to limit Wood's workload.
