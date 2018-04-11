Dodgers' Alex Wood: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Wood (illness) has been confirmed as the starter for Wednesday's game against the A's, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The Dodgers were forced to push Wood back from Tuesday due to an illness. He will oppose Daniel Mengden in his third start of the season and will look to build upon the stellar numbers he's turned in so far (1.93 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 10:0 K:BB in 14 innings). Wood is experimenting with pitching exclusively out of the stretch this season as he looks to simplify his mechanics.
