Dodgers' Alex Wood: Dealing with hamstring cramps
Manager Dave Roberts has yet to confirm when Wood's next start will be after the lefty pitched through hamstring cramps in his previous outing Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Luckily for Wood's fantasy owners, this doesn't sound like anything more than just cramps. Roberts' uncertainty appears to be a result of being overly cautious, so the lefty shouldn't miss much time (if any). Wood's next scheduled start on regular rest would come Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, but we could see him pushed back to Thursday against Cincinnati if the Dodgers opt to activate Rich Hill (finger) from the disabled list for Tuesday's start.
