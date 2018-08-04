Dodgers' Alex Wood: Dealing with hamstring issue

Wood exited Friday's start due to cramping in his left hamstring during warmups prior to the seventh inning, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said he decided to pull Wood as a precautionary measure after he saw the left-hander stretching his hamstrings following a few warm-up throws. Wood had tossed 105 pitches prior to his removal, allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Across his six frames, Wood also struck two batters and had a wild pitch, and was saddled with the loss to drop his record to 7-6 as Justin Verlander tossed a gem for the Astros. Look for an update on his status in the coming days once he's able to be reevaluated by team doctors.