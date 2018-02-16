Dodgers' Alex Wood: Dealing with inflammation
Wood's X-rays revealed inflammation in his right ankle and he's expected to partake in a bullpen session Saturday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Fortunately, this was only a slight scare for Wood as the left-hander should be back to full strength in no time. He was able to go through an entire workout after undergoing X-rays on Friday, and he should have no restrictions moving forward if all goes well with his bullpen this weekend.
