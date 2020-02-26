Dodgers' Alex Wood: Displaying increased velocity
Wood has been "hitting 92-93 mph on his fastball" in spring training, Scott White of CBS Sports reports.
Wood is one of multiple Dodgers pitchers who worked with the esteemed Driveline Baseball program in the offseason, and the results are showing with a jump in velocity early on. Per White, Wood's fastball hasn't been in the 92-93 mph range since 2017, when the southpaw struck out 151 batters in 152.1 innings. For comparison, the veteran hurler averaged only 89.9 mph on his fastball last season as his strikeout rate dipped to 19.6 percent. Wood has indicated that he will be the Dodgers' fifth starter this season and could be a fantasy sleeper if the uptick in velocity holds.
