Dodgers' Alex Wood: Earns win
Wood (2-5) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.2 innings to earn the win against the Giants Saturday.
Wood was hardly dominant, but the start nevertheless represented a positive step for him. His velocity remained at its highest mark of the season while he also showed decent command of his pitches, with 58 of his 85 pitches going for strikes. His inability to work deep into games did continue, as he has now failed to complete six innings of work in four consecutive starts. However, after surrendering 13 earned runs across 12 innings in his three outings prior to Saturday's, this start may get Wood back on track.
