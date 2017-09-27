Dodgers' Alex Wood: Ends regular season on winning note

Wood (16-3) picked up the win over the Padres on Tuesday, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out only one.

Both runs scored on fifth-inning solo homers, but the Dodgers offense came to life after that to propel Wood to win No. 16. The lefty finishes the regular season with a stellar 2.72 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 151:38 K:BB in 152.1 innings, and he's lined up to start Game 4 of the NLDS next week, should the series last that long.