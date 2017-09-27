Dodgers' Alex Wood: Ends regular season on winning note
Wood (16-3) picked up the win over the Padres on Tuesday, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out only one.
Both runs scored on fifth-inning solo homers, but the Dodgers offense came to life after that to propel Wood to win No. 16. The lefty finishes the regular season with a stellar 2.72 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 151:38 K:BB in 152.1 innings, and he's lined up to start Game 4 of the NLDS next week, should the series last that long.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans six through six Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Hurls six shutout innings Friday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Struggles in loss to Rockies•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Suffers loss in return•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Activated prior to Sunday start•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: To start Sunday in San Diego•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...