Dodgers' Alex Wood: Exits early in losing effort
Wood (0-2) lasted just 3.2 innings Wednesday, giving up seven runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts in a losing effort against the Athletics.
Wood was pushed back a day due to an illness, so that could have had something to do with his uncharacteristically poor outing. A big part of the southpaw's effectiveness is his ability to keep the ball on the ground (2.3 GB/FB ratio last season), something he was unable to do against the Athletics in this one (1.0 GB/FB ratio). On the bright side, Wood has yet to issue a walk while maintaining a solid strikeout rate (7.6 K/9). Owners shouldn't panic, as the 27-year-old looked strong in his previous two outings, and he gets the Padres in pitcher-friendly Petco Park on Tuesday for his next scheduled start.
