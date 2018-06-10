Dodgers' Alex Wood: Expects to make next start despite hamstring discomfort

Wood is dealing with hamstring and abductor discomfort but is expected to make his next start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wood had another short outing Saturday, going 4.2 innings against the Braves while allowing two earned runs and racking up six strikeouts. It marked his second outing with less than 5.0 innings, and while he was decidedly sharper than he was in his six-run meltdown at Coors Field on June 3, Wood still wasn't "synched up" mechanically, according to manager Dave Roberts. At this point, Wood is still in line to make his next start, but his progress in the coming days will be something to monitor.