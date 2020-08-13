Wood (shoulder) threw two innings of live batting practice Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Wood fired 30 pitches in Thursday's simulated outing and is tentatively scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday. If everything goes well over the weekend, Wood could ramp up to three simulated innings early next week. According to Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, the southpaw will apparently need to make another simulated start of around four innings thereafter, suggesting his return is likely a couple of weeks away.