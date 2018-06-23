Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans seven in Friday's win

Wood (3-5) picked up the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

The left-hander traded goose eggs with Zack Wheeler through five innings before Cody Bellinger's grand slam in the top of the sixth gave Wood all the offense he would need. The quality start was his first in over a month, and Wood will carry a 4.13 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Cubs.