Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans six through six Wednesday
Wood walked away with a no-decision in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six batters in six innings.
Wood likely could have pitched further into the game -- he was at just 82 pitches and hadn't allowed a hit since the Phillies' two-run second inning -- but manager Dave Roberts opted to pinch hit for him in the seventh frame in an attempt to tie the game and take the lead. It worked, and the Dodgers briefly took the lead -- putting Wood in line for the win -- before Philadelphia scored three runs of its own to reclaim the edge in the bottom half of the inning. He's now bounced back with a pair of quality starts after allowing nine runs over 11 innings in his first two starts back from the disabled list. Wood will carry a shiny 2.71 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 150:37 K:BB into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Padres.
