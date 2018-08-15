Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fires five strong innings in no-decision
Wood allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Wood ended up missing just the minimum 10 days after landing on the disabled list following his last start, and he showed no signs of any lingering issue Tuesday. The lefty has allowed one earned run or fewer in three straight starts and is working to an impressive 2.43 ERA in his last 10 starts. On the year, the 27-year-old has a 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 113:31 K:BB across 128.1 innings. Next on tap is a home start Monday against the Cardinals.
