Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Wood would start the Dodgers' third game of the season Saturday against the Giants in Los Angeles, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Following Tuesday's exhibition win over the Angels, Roberts named Clayton Kershaw, Ross Stripling, Wood and Julio Urias as the team's starters for this week's season-opening four-game slate, while Walker Buehler will round out the rotation by taking the hill for the road opener July 28 in Houston. Wood pitched ineffectively last season in Cincinnati while being limited to only seven big-league starts due to recurring back issues, but after signing with the Dodgers on a low-cost deal in January, the southpaw has stayed healthy and has done nothing but impress. After a visit to Driveline Baseball in the offseason, Wood flashed improved velocity in the spring and concluded his summer camp in dominant fashion last week, striking out eight and ceding two runs over six innings in his final intrasquad start.