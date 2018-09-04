Dodgers' Alex Wood: Five solid innings
Wood allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Monday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.
Wood's outing wasn't dominant, but he held the Mets without an extra-base hit by combining to retire 10 of the 15 batters he faced via either strikeout or groundout. While he was able to prevent runs, the rest of Wood's performance was less convincing as he lasted only five innings and generated just three strikeouts. Still, he's been pitching well overall, allowing only six earned runs across 32.2 innings in his last six starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...