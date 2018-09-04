Dodgers' Alex Wood: Five solid innings

Wood allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Monday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Wood's outing wasn't dominant, but he held the Mets without an extra-base hit by combining to retire 10 of the 15 batters he faced via either strikeout or groundout. While he was able to prevent runs, the rest of Wood's performance was less convincing as he lasted only five innings and generated just three strikeouts. Still, he's been pitching well overall, allowing only six earned runs across 32.2 innings in his last six starts.