Dodgers' Alex Wood: Gets revenge on Braves
Wood (13-1) held the Braves to one run on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts over six innings in Thursday's win.
Wood gave up a run in the first inning, but proceeded to shut the door from there on the same team that tagged him for nine runs in 4.2 innings for his only loss back on July 21. The 26-year-old lefty has now pitched at least five innings of one-run ball or better in 11 of 17 starts. Repeating this effort will be difficult in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday at Arizona's hitter-friendly Chase Field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Picks up 12th win Friday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Takes first loss against Braves•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fires six shutout innings Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans 10 D-backs for 10th win•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans eight to stay undefeated•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Moved back to Friday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...