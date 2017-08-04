Dodgers' Alex Wood: Gets revenge on Braves

Wood (13-1) held the Braves to one run on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts over six innings in Thursday's win.

Wood gave up a run in the first inning, but proceeded to shut the door from there on the same team that tagged him for nine runs in 4.2 innings for his only loss back on July 21. The 26-year-old lefty has now pitched at least five innings of one-run ball or better in 11 of 17 starts. Repeating this effort will be difficult in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday at Arizona's hitter-friendly Chase Field.