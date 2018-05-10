Dodgers' Alex Wood: Gives up one run in no-decision against Diamondbacks
Wood gave up a run on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Arizona.
Despite having an entirely fine season -- Wood has just three quality starts, but has allowed more than three runs just twice in eight outings -- Wood remains winless in 2018. His wildness caught up to him Wednesday, as he needed 94 pitches to get through five innings thanks in large part to three walks and just 12 first-pitch strikes to 22 hitters. Wood deserves far better than an 0-3 record, though, and he'll get another chance to prove it Tuesday against Miami.
