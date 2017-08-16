Dodgers' Alex Wood: Goes seven strong in no-decision
Wood allowed one run on six hits while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Tuesday. He did not issue a walk.
All the more impressive, Wood completed the seven innings on just 79 pitches. The lefty continues to excel for the Dodgers -- he now sits with a 2.30 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, .206 BAA and 122:30 K:BB over 117.1 innings -- and his velocity has rebounded in recent starts following a gradual decline over the first four months of the campaign. Even so, the Dodgers have run away with the NL West and they could opt to skip Wood here or there down the stretch.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Improves to 14-1 with another quality outing•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Gets revenge on Braves•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Picks up 12th win Friday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Takes first loss against Braves•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fires six shutout innings Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans 10 D-backs for 10th win•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...