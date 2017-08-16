Dodgers' Alex Wood: Goes seven strong in no-decision

Wood allowed one run on six hits while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Tuesday. He did not issue a walk.

All the more impressive, Wood completed the seven innings on just 79 pitches. The lefty continues to excel for the Dodgers -- he now sits with a 2.30 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, .206 BAA and 122:30 K:BB over 117.1 innings -- and his velocity has rebounded in recent starts following a gradual decline over the first four months of the campaign. Even so, the Dodgers have run away with the NL West and they could opt to skip Wood here or there down the stretch.