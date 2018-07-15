Dodgers' Alex Wood: Hangs tough in no-decision against Angels
Wood didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Angels, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.
The left-hander was tagged for three runs in the first two innings, but Wood buckled down and gave the Dodgers a chance to rally, although Kole Calhoun's 10th-inning homer eventually made those efforts futile. Wood now has 10 quality starts and a 3.92 ERA as he heads into the All-Star break.
