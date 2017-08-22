Dodgers' Alex Wood: Headed to DL
Manager Dave Roberts said Wood (chest) will receive a cortisone shot and be placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Wood was already planning to skip his next start due to a sternum joint issue, so the Dodgers decided to shift him to the DL to open up a roster spot until he's ready to return. He doesn't seem too worried about the issue, and believes he'll be ready to return to the rotation after the minimum 10-day stay, which would line him up to start Sept. 2 against the Padres. Ross Stripling is a leading candidate to take his place in the rotation for the time being.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Planning to skip at least one start•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Tosses quality start in no-decision Monday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Goes seven strong in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Improves to 14-1 with another quality outing•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Gets revenge on Braves•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Picks up 12th win Friday•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...