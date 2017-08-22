Dodgers' Alex Wood: Headed to DL

Manager Dave Roberts said Wood (chest) will receive a cortisone shot and be placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wood was already planning to skip his next start due to a sternum joint issue, so the Dodgers decided to shift him to the DL to open up a roster spot until he's ready to return. He doesn't seem too worried about the issue, and believes he'll be ready to return to the rotation after the minimum 10-day stay, which would line him up to start Sept. 2 against the Padres. Ross Stripling is a leading candidate to take his place in the rotation for the time being.