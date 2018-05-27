Dodgers' Alex Wood: Hit hard by Padres on Saturday

Wood didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Padres, coughing up five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out seven.

The left-hander threw 52 of 79 pitches for strikes and started off 17 of 22 batters with first-pitch strikes, but Wood wasn't as sharp within the strike zone as usual -- the three homers allowed matched his total from his previous seven starts combined. Things may not get any better for him in his next outing, however, as he carries a 3,75 ERA into Coors Field on Friday.