Dodgers' Alex Wood: Hits disabled list
Wood was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with left adductor tendinitis.
Wood left Friday's start due to hamstring cramping. The diagnosis was upgraded to tendinitis, which will force Wood to miss at least one start. A precise return timeline is not yet clear. Zac Rosscup (finger) was reinstated from the DL in a corresponding move.
