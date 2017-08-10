Dodgers' Alex Wood: Improves to 14-1 with another quality outing
Wood (14-1) held the Diamondbacks to two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Wednesday, striking out four in a 3-2 victory.
His old team, the Braves, hung nine runs on Wood back on July 21, and that's the only time the lefty's seen the loss column all year. His strikeout numbers have taken a bit of a dip over his last three starts -- just 11 in 19 innings -- but Wood has retained his excellent control and generally kept the ball in the yard; Paul Goldschmidt's homer off him Wednesday was just the sixth he's allowed in 20 starts. The only thing keeping Wood from frontrunner status in the Cy Young Award race is that he's thrown a lot fewer innings (110.1) than guys like Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer.
