Dodgers' Alex Wood: Leaves game with apparent injury

Wood left Sunday's game against the Nationals between innings after a visit from a trainer, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Wood was cruising, throwing six innings of two-run ball on 82 pitches before some sort of lower-body issue cropped up. Per Plunkett, Wood dealt with hamstring cramping during a start against Arizona two weeks ago. It's uncertain if this is related in any way.

