Dodgers' Alex Wood: Leaves game with trainer

Wood walked off the mound with an apparent injury prior to beginning his seventh inning of work, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings before leaving the game Friday against the Astros.

Wood had thrown 105 pitches across six innings, and as he warmed up for the seventh, manager Dave Roberts and the team trainer walked out to check on Wood. He would proceed to exit the game alongside the trainer. The location and extent of the 27-year-old lefty's issue remains unknown, although more information should be provided after further evaluation.