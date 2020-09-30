Wood isn't included on the Dodgers' 28-man roster for their wild-card series with the Brewers that begins Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After returning from a month-long absence due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in his season debut July 25, Wood moved into a relief role and struggled with the transition. Over his eight relief appearances, Wood posted a 5.59 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 9.2 innings. He'll remain on standby with the Dodgers as a member of the taxi squad, but unless the team loses another pitcher to injury, Wood may not be added to the roster at any point during the postseason.