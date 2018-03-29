Dodgers' Alex Wood: Lined up to start second game of season

Wood will make his regular season debut on Friday against the Giants.

The 2017 breakout arm posted a pedestrian 3.63 ERA over his five tune-up starts this spring, but he finished with 4.67 ERA last spring before going on to dominate to the tune of a 2.72 ERA during the regular season. Just goes to show how insignificant exhibition results can be for players with secure roles heading into the year. While Wood's strong performance may have surprised some, none of the lefty's underlying ratios suggest that his improvements were of a fluky nature, as his 8.9 K/9, 2.2 BB/9, 0.9 HR/9, 78.8 percent strand rate and 3.36 FIP were all at or near his career norms. Even if he were to "regress" to a low-3.00 ERA, Wood should still provide front-of-the-rotation fantasy value.