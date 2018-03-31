Dodgers' Alex Wood: Masterful in losing effort

Wood fired eight scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out five Friday, but he did not receive a decision in a 1-0 loss to the Giants.

Wood was near-perfect in this one, not allowing a base runner until giving up the only hit of his night in the fifth inning. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, the southpaw was pulled from a 0-0 game after tossing just 90 pitches (65 strikes) in favor of Kenley Jansen in the ninth, leaving the starter without a decision. Other than the absence of a win, this was about as good of a first outing you could ask for. Wood will try to keep his ERA spotless in a much tougher matchup on the road against the Diamondbacks next Wednesday.