Dodgers' Alex Wood: Masterful in losing effort
Wood fired eight scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out five Friday, but he did not receive a decision in a 1-0 loss to the Giants.
Wood was near-perfect in this one, not allowing a base runner until giving up the only hit of his night in the fifth inning. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, the southpaw was pulled from a 0-0 game after tossing just 90 pitches (65 strikes) in favor of Kenley Jansen in the ninth, leaving the starter without a decision. Other than the absence of a win, this was about as good of a first outing you could ask for. Wood will try to keep his ERA spotless in a much tougher matchup on the road against the Diamondbacks next Wednesday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Lined up to start second game of season•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Sharp in spring loss•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Shaky in first spring start•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: To make spring debut Monday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Will pitch exclusively from stretch•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Tosses successful bullpen Saturday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...