Dodgers' Alex Wood: May start Thursday in Arizona

Contrary to previous reports, Wood's next start could come Thursday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona rather than Friday or Saturday against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, MLB.com reports.

There has been plenty of confusion regarding when Wood's next starting assignment will come, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed to suggest Tuesday that the lefty would take the mound over the weekend in Mexico, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. It sounds like Roberts may have misspoken, however, as Wood is still listed as the Dodgers' probable starter for Thursday, and Ken Gurnick of MLB.com relayed another comment from Roberts implying that Kenta Maeda, Walker Buehler and Rich Hill (finger) were each in line to start a game against the Padres. The tea leaves thus seem to pointing toward Wood starting the series finale in Arizona, though both Wood's and Maeda's fantasy owners should check back on the Dodgers' rotation plans prior to Thursday's game just to gain clarity on the matter.