Dodgers' Alex Wood: Moves to bullpen

Wood will transition to a role out of the Dodgers' bullpen for the remainder of the 2018 season, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

In his immediate absence, Ross Stripling will make another start Sunday versus the Cardinals. Wood's last outing came against Houston on Monday, so he should be available out of the bullpen within the next couple days. This move comes as a surprise considering Wood has been a solid performer for the team in 27 starts this season, though it was previously announced that he wouldn't take the mound this weekend following Monday's start. With a pair of off days scheduled in the final few weeks of the 2018 campaign, the Dodgers will be able to manipulate their rotation with four starters while giving Stripling an outing or two instead of sticking with a traditional five-man staff, if manager Dave Roberts elects to move forward with that line of thinking. Per Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA, Wood will pitch one-to-two innings at a time in high-leverage spots. On the year, Wood has logged a 3.65 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with an 8.0 K/9.