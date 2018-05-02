Dodgers' Alex Wood: Next start likely coming against Padres
Wood is expected to start during the Dodgers' upcoming series against the Padres, which begins Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Wood last pitched Saturday, which would put him in line to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks on regular rest. However, manager Dave Roberts said that he will likely have Wood or Walker Buehler pitch on Friday, then have the other take the mound Saturday followed by Rich Hill (finger) on Sunday. More information regarding how the Dodgers will proceed with their rotation should be available in the near future.
