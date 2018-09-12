Dodgers' Alex Wood: Next start pushed back
Wood will no longer take the mound Sunday in St. Louis, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Manager Dave Roberts has yet to explain his reasoning behind this move, though it may have something to do with Wood's shaky outing Monday against the Reds. During that start, he allowed seven runs (six earned) and wasn't able to get out of the fourth inning. In his place, Ross Stripling -- who is starting Wednesday's game -- may pitch on short rest Sunday, or Hyun-Jin Ryu could remain on normal rest after facing the Reds on Tuesday. It's unclear as to whether Wood may toe the rubber against the Rockies next week or get skipped in the rotation altogether.
