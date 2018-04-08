Dodgers' Alex Wood: Out sick Saturday

Wood was not in uniform Saturday due to an illness, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

The Dodgers wound up using 24 of the players on the active roster in the extra-inning affair, but this makes it clear as to why Wood was the lone player to sit out. Wood isn't scheduled to pitch next until Tuesday against the Athletics, so it's unlikely that this ailment will put that start in jeopardy barring any extraneous circumstances.