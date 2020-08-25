Wood (shoulder) won't be activated for the upcoming weekend series at Texas, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said the team was targeting this weekend for the left-hander's return, but he apparently won't be ready to be activated. According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, Roberts also said Wood's simulated game Monday was "positive, but not overwhelmingly positive," so it appears there was something the team didn't like. Regardless, the 29-year-old will be spending at least another week on the injured list.