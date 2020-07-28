Wood was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wood generated some offseason hype after reports that a trip to Driveline Baseball had increased his velocity. That hype should have come with the caveat that there was no reason to believe his persistent injury problems would suddenly go away. He made just one poor start this season before landing on the injured list. It's not yet clear when he's expected to return. Josh Sborz will take his place on the active roster, while Dustin May will probably now remain in the rotation even after Clayton Kershaw (back) returns from the injured list.
