Dodgers' Alex Wood: Participates in fielding drills

Wood (ankle) will not throw a bullpen session Saturday but will participate in pitchers' fielding practice drills, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It was originally reported that Wood would throw a bullpen but he wasn't listed on the schedule. He sprained his ankle earlier this week, so he is a little behind schedule, but there has been no reporting to suggest he won't be able to pitch in games soon after Cactus League play gets underway.

