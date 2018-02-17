Dodgers' Alex Wood: Participates in fielding drills
Wood (ankle) will not throw a bullpen session Saturday but will participate in pitchers' fielding practice drills, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It was originally reported that Wood would throw a bullpen but he wasn't listed on the schedule. He sprained his ankle earlier this week, so he is a little behind schedule, but there has been no reporting to suggest he won't be able to pitch in games soon after Cactus League play gets underway.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.