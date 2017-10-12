Dodgers' Alex Wood: Pegged for NLCS Game 4 start

Manager Dave Roberts announced that Wood will start Wednesday's Game 4 of the NLCS against either the Cubs or Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Wood was scheduled to pitch Game 4 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks but didn't get the opportunity to take the mound after the N.L. West champs put together a three-game sweep of their divisional foes. The 26-year-old made two starts against the Cubs during the regular season, allowing one earned run over 8.2 total innings. He also found success in his lone outing against the Nationals, hurling six scoreless innings in a Sept. 15 victory.