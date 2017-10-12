Dodgers' Alex Wood: Pegged for NLCS Game 4 start
Manager Dave Roberts announced that Wood will start Wednesday's Game 4 of the NLCS against either the Cubs or Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Wood was scheduled to pitch Game 4 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks but didn't get the opportunity to take the mound after the N.L. West champs put together a three-game sweep of their divisional foes. The 26-year-old made two starts against the Cubs during the regular season, allowing one earned run over 8.2 total innings. He also found success in his lone outing against the Nationals, hurling six scoreless innings in a Sept. 15 victory.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Selected as NLDS Game 4 starter•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Ends regular season on winning note•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans six through six Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Hurls six shutout innings Friday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Struggles in loss to Rockies•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Suffers loss in return•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...