Dodgers' Alex Wood: Picks up 12th win Friday

Wood allowed four earned runs on hits hits over seven innings against the Giants on Friday, notching five strikeouts and picking up the win.

Wood's dominant night was done in by a rough seventh inning, in which he allowed three runs on four hits, including back-to-back RBI doubles by Nick Hundley and Gorkys Herandez. Nonetheless, the southpaw put together a nice outing after allowing nine runs (seven earned) in his last outing, a disastrous blowout loss to the Braves. The 26-year-old remains a valuable fantasy asset thanks to his stellar 2.38 ERA and 0.99 WHIP this year, though it's worth noting that a dip in velocity could be the result of a heavy inning count, as Wood underwent elbow surgery to cut short his 2017 campaign. He'll have a chance to avenge his earlier performance against Atlanta in his next start, as he lines up to face them Thursday.