Dodgers' Alex Wood: Picks up 12th win Friday
Wood allowed four earned runs on hits hits over seven innings against the Giants on Friday, notching five strikeouts and picking up the win.
Wood's dominant night was done in by a rough seventh inning, in which he allowed three runs on four hits, including back-to-back RBI doubles by Nick Hundley and Gorkys Herandez. Nonetheless, the southpaw put together a nice outing after allowing nine runs (seven earned) in his last outing, a disastrous blowout loss to the Braves. The 26-year-old remains a valuable fantasy asset thanks to his stellar 2.38 ERA and 0.99 WHIP this year, though it's worth noting that a dip in velocity could be the result of a heavy inning count, as Wood underwent elbow surgery to cut short his 2017 campaign. He'll have a chance to avenge his earlier performance against Atlanta in his next start, as he lines up to face them Thursday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Takes first loss against Braves•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fires six shutout innings Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans 10 D-backs for 10th win•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans eight to stay undefeated•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Moved back to Friday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Remains undefeated with win over Rockies•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...