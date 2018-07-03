Dodgers' Alex Wood: Picks up fifth win Monday

Wood (5-5) fired six innings of one-run ball Monday, giving up six hits and striking out three while picking up the victory over the Pirates.

Wood was extremely efficient in this one, throwing 67 of his 92 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old has been on a roll of late, posting a 2.19 ERA with a 6.0 K/BB ratio while picking up wins in four consecutive starts. Wood will look to convert his fifth straight victory in the conclusion of the Freeway Series against the Angels this Sunday.