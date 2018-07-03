Dodgers' Alex Wood: Picks up fifth win Monday
Wood (5-5) fired six innings of one-run ball Monday, giving up six hits and striking out three while picking up the victory over the Pirates.
Wood was extremely efficient in this one, throwing 67 of his 92 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old has been on a roll of late, posting a 2.19 ERA with a 6.0 K/BB ratio while picking up wins in four consecutive starts. Wood will look to convert his fifth straight victory in the conclusion of the Freeway Series against the Angels this Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start