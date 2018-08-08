Dodgers' Alex Wood: Pitches simulated game

Wood (hamstring) threw a simulated game Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wood is eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Aug. 14, which remains a viable target date for his activation. He was placed on the shelf after exiting Friday's start with left adductor tendinitis. His status will likely depend on how his hamstring feels Thursday morning.

